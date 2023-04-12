Xbox’s new energy-saving power options roll out this week

Active hours means an Xbox will only draw 0.5 watts when it’s fully shut down, instead of 10–15 watts during the Standby mode. You can either set active hours times yourself or let your Xbox adjust them automatically depending on when you use the console the most. In other words, if your active hours are set between 12PM and 10PM, that means your console will be ready to boot in seconds flat during this window, while trying to turn it on outside of these times will take longer since it will shut down completely.

You can set the new active hours manually or let your Xbox pick the times for you depending on when you use the console. Image: Microsoft

Microsoft is also rolling out a new “carbon aware updates” feature with its Shutdown (energy saving) mode that won’t wake up the console to receive updates between the standard 2AM to 6AM nightly maintenance window. Instead, it allows the Xbox to receive updates at times when it can use the most renewable energy on your local grid.