Xbox’s ‘Grounded’ is getting an animated TV adaption

Grounded, the survival co-op that combines elements of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and A Bug’s Life, is getting an animated TV adaptation, as first reported by Deadline. Brent Friedman of Star Wars: Clone Wars will write the story, with Halo 4’s Brien Goodrich sitting in the director’s chair.

Grounded was developed by Obsidian Entertainment and launched on Xbox and PC in 2020. The game amassed over 10 million players and follows a group of four friends who shrink down to the size of ants, similar to the premise of the 1989 movie Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. As they battle their way through a backyard teeming with the now-giant insects, they must gather resources, craft supplies, and build a base to survive.

Waterproof Studios / SC Productions, Kinetic Media, and Bardel Entertainment will produce the animated series, but it’s still not clear where the series will air or if it’ll be a streaming exclusive.

Grounded joins several other games that are getting (or have already gotten) an adaption for the big or small screen. Paramount Plus debuted the live-action Halo series earlier this year and is also working on a series centered around Knuckles from Sonic the Hedgehog. Other adaptions — like The Last of Us TV series, Borderlands movie, and It Takes Two — and Disco Elysium are also in the works.