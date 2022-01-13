The Hamden Journal

Xbox One manufacturing discontinued, Microsoft confirms

Microsoft has ended manufacturing of all Xbox One consoles, according to a report from The The Hamden Journal, to “focus on production of Xbox Series X / S,” the company said in a statement Thursday. That decision, Microsoft says, dates back to 2020.

As reported by The The Hamden Journal, Microsoft had already discontinued the Xbox One X and digital Xbox One S ahead of the launch of Xbox Series X and Series S in November 2020. Turns out that Microsoft also ended manufacturing of the standard Xbox One S that same year.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer recently said in a New York Times interview that his company’s current-generation consoles, Xbox Series X and Series S, are selling faster than any previous generation of Xbox. And while the more expensive Xbox Series X is often still hard to find due to high demand, the less expensive Xbox Series S (at $299.99) is in stock at U.S. retailers like Amazon and GameStop.

Microsoft’s confirmation that it had discontinued the Xbox One platform-wide comes shortly after a report from Bloomberg that said that rival Sony will continue to make the PlayStation 4 this year, as PlayStation 5 supply remains scarce. Bloomberg reported that Sony had originally planned to end production of its last-gen PlayStation in 2021, but will make another million of them in 2022.

