Xbox launches camping gear collection

It’s summer and it’s a particularly hot one. During the most sweltering of days, it’s well-advised to stay out of the sun and play your favorite video games from the safety of your windowless basement.

But sometimes it’s good to get out and touch grass every now and then. To that end, I know what you’re thinking, “If only I had a snazzy bright-green Xbox-themed baseball cap to wear outside so I could feel comfortable getting out into the great outdoors.” Well you’re in luck, because Xbox released a line of camping gear so us gamers can feel comfortable doing all that outdoors stuff.

Most the products sport the classic Xbox color scheme: black and bright green. There’s a slouchy lawn chair for sale for $74.99, a hammock that costs $59.99, and a smattering of sports apparel like baseball caps and T-shirts. The line has some more techwear-looking pieces, including a “utility vest” available for $39.99. I personally am partial to the bandana. The line is being sold now and you can view the all the products on the Xbox Gear Shop website.



It’s a really thoughtful gesture from Xbox, given how many times people have replied to my own posts telling me to go touch grass. Now I (and you too) can go and do that!