Xbox Games with Gold May 2022 games announced

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get four games from Games with Gold in May: the pinball-inspired action-platformer Yoku’s Island Express and 2D-animated puzzle adventure The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk for Xbox One; and arcade-style boat racer Hydro Thunder Hurricane and Viva Piñata spinoff Viva Piñata Party Animals for Xbox 360.

Both Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X through backward compatibility.

Here are the games and their availability windows.

Overall, that’s a solid, colorful, and pretty diverse lineup for Xbox Games with Gold in May.

Along with the new games, Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can still get two of April’s offerings — Another Sight and MX vs. ATV Aliveuntil Saturday, April 30, and they may pick up Hue until May 15.

