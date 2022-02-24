Xbox Games with Gold March 2022 games list: The Flame in the Flood

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are getting four free games next month. March’s slate of titles includes a couple of fairly recent indie games and a couple much older titles.

The first two games coming to the service next month are The Flame in the Flood and Sacred 2 Fallen Angel. The Flame in the Flood is a roguelike survival game from 2015 where you play as a young girl trying to survive a trip down a river. Sacred 2 Fallen Angel was originally released in 2008 and is an action role-playing game set in a fantasy world.

The newest game on the list this month is Street Power Soccer, which will be free from March 16 until April 15. This 2020 release is an arcade soccer game with ridiculous powers and characters. Also sticking around on the service from March 16 to April 15 will be SpongeBob’s Truth or Square, the 2009 action game based on the TV episode of the same name.

Along with these new additions, one game from February’s Games with Gold selections will also continue to be available into March. Ariel_Knight’s Never Yield, a fast-paced action game that’s all about running, jumping, and sliding, will be available until March 15.