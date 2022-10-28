Xbox Games With Gold free games for November 2022

Microsoft on Friday morning announced the two titles that Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers get access to in November: Praetorians — HD Remaster and Dead End Job. Both are video games.

Dead End Job launched for Xbox One in December 2019, and was an Apple Arcade launch selection for phones two months before that. Praetorians — HD Remaster is a 2020 relaunch of a 2003 real-time strategy title from city-building/RTS specialist Kalypso Media. In fairness, both versions have strongly positive reputations on Steam, although PC is usually considered a better platform for that genre.

Praetorians — HD Remaster (ordinarily $19.99 from the Microsoft Store) will be available from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30; Dead End Job ($16.99) is available from Nov. 16 to Dec. 15.

Subscribers can still pick up October’s two games. Windbound, a “Moana-meets-Breath-of-the-Wild survival adventure” is available until Monday, Oct. 31. The novel strategy/simulation narrative Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition is available until Nov. 15.

Games With Gold’s notoriously weak free game offerings to subscribers have only gotten worse since October, when Microsoft stopped giving out Xbox 360 games. (Games With Gold had “reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalogue,” the company said in July.) Since then, Xbox Live Gold-level subscribers have gotten access to two games per month, instead of four per month that had been delivered from June 2014 to August of this year.