Xbox Games with Gold free games for August: Saints Row 2 and Monaco

Four more games are available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers in August and, as if to confirm that the Xbox 360 portion of the program is simply out of ammo, two of them were Games with Gold selections already, in 2014 and 2020.

The two reheats are Saints Row 2, which launched on Xbox 360 back when THQ was a viable entity, and Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine, the indie stealth hit from 2013. SR2 was a July 2020 Games with Gold offering, and Monaco was given free to Gold subscribers in September 2014.

Not that the Xbox One games are much more recognizable; Calico, an indie community sim where players rebuild a cat café, was a critical meh when it launched at the end of 2020. ScourgeBringer, a hack-and-slash platformer, was offered on Xbox Game Pass when it launched in February of that year. (It’s no longer available on Game Pass.)

Anyway, here are the games and their availability windows:

Calico ($11.99 ERP): Available Aug. 1-31

ScourgeBringer ($16.99 ERP): Available Aug 16 to Sept. 15

Saints Row 2 ($9.99 ERP): Available Aug. 1-15

Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine ($14.99 ERP): Available Aug. 16-31

August is the penultimate month that Xbox 360 games will be offered to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, concluding a nine-year run that began with Xbox Live Games with Gold’s E3 2013 inauguration. After September 2022, the program will shift to newer games.

“We have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games to the catalog from the past due to licensing and technical constraints,” a Microsoft spokesperson said at the beginning of the month. “We will continue to focus on providing Xbox One titles through the Games with Gold program.”

In addition to these games, subscribers can still get three of July’s Games with Gold — Beasts of Maravilla Island and Relicta for Xbox One, and Torchlight for Xbox 360. Beasts of Maravilla Island and Torchlight are available until Sunday, July 31, and Relicta is available until Monday, Aug. 15.