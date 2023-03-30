Xbox Games With Gold free games for April 2023 headlined by Peaky Blinders: Mastermind

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers get two games to download, play, and keep in April 2023: Out of Space: Couch Edition and Peaky Blinders: Mastermind.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is the 2020 video game adaptation of the BBC’s acclaimed crime drama set in England after World War I. It’s a slow-burn puzzle game, presented from an isometric/top-down perspective, which faithfully represents the characters and narrative established by the 10-season TV series (available on Netflix).

Out of Space: Couch Edition is a procedurally-generated science fiction comedy in which players have to keep their outer-space apartment clean and clear of a deadly alien infestation. If that wasn’t weird enough, they also have to manage relationships with their roommates. Out of Space: Couch Edition launched in February 2020.

Both Peaky Blinders: Mastermind and Out of Space: Couch Edition are playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Out of Space is available from April 1 to April 30; Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is available April 16 to May 15.

In addition to these games, subscribers can still pick up all three of March’s Games with Gold: Trüberbrook and Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection until March 31, and Lamentum until April 15.