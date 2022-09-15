Xbox Game Pass September 2022 games list: Ni No Kuni, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Several Japanese favorites make their way to Xbox Game Pass on Thursday — including Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered’s Xbox debut — in a Tokyo Games Show-themed update to the subscription service.

Additionally, over the next year Xbox Game Pass will add “a number of games from the Persona franchise,” plus a day-and-date Game Pass Launch for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and others.

Separately, 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey also comes to Xbox Game Pass on Thursday, continuing Ubisoft’s pledge of support to the program. Here’s what subscribers are getting in addition to that, today:

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass). Spike Chunsoft’s visual novel first launched in January 2017 and came west (to PlayStation 4) the following autumn. This is the game’s Xbox debut.

Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered: Likewise making its Xbox debut on Thursday, this is the remastered version that launched for PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in 2019. Its sequel, Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom, will come to Xbox One and Xbox Series X sometime in 2023, Microsoft said.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel. This role-playing game from CyberConnect2 comes courtesy of Microsoft’s [email protected] program for independent developers.

Titles coming later to Xbox Game Pass include:

Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Personal 3 Portable, with Persona 5 Royal coming to Xbox Game Pass on Oct. 21.

Guilty Gear -Strive- will join Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass at an unspecified later date, as will BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition. The latter includes all of the DLC Arc System Works published for the 2018 fighting game.

Also, Capcom’s upcoming team-based action/shooter Exoprimal — pitting humans against dinosaurs in an existential struggle in the future, will also debut on Xbox Game Pass when that game launches in 2023.

Earlier Thursday, Microsoft announced that Deathloop, Arkane Studios’ formerly PlayStation 5 exclusive adventure, had launched for Xbox Series X and Windows PC via Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, too.