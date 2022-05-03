Xbox Game Pass May 2022 games list: Citizen Sleeper and NHL 22.

Citizen Sleeper, the sci-fi role-playing game (and a The Hamden Journal Recommends selection in Tuesday morning’s review), launches May 5 and will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers the same day. It joins Loot River, an [email protected] dungeon-crawler that also launched Tuesday and is a day-one Game Pass selection.

Both Loot River and Citizen Sleeper are available to cloud, console, and PC subscribers. Loot River is an action roguelike that puts the player in procedurally generated labyrinths, where they can nonetheless push stone blocks and manipulate other features to find their way through the level.

Citizen Sleeper, by Jump Over the Age, uses a dice-roll system inspired by tabletop RPGs. In it, the player is fleeing a dystopian megacorporation which has scheduled their body for “planned obsolescence.” Players take one of three classes and spend their time aboard a space station trying to create a new life, while preserving their old one.

Other games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of May include NHL 22, available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers via EA Play on May 12. The latest edition of EA Sports’ hockey simulation arrives just in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs; the first games were played Monday night.

The rest of the titles joining Game Pass libraries by May 10 are:

Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Console, and PC) — May 5

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) — May 10

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Cloud, Console, and PC) — May 10

This War of Mine: Final Cut (Cloud, Console, and PC) — May 10

The rotation of new games coming in the next two weeks means seven others will be leaving soon. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — The Definitive Edition, the remaster of Rockstar Games’ landmark 2004 work, is departing May 10. On May 15, Enter the Gungeon; Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster; Remnant: From the Ashes; Steep; The Catch: Carp and Coarse; and The Wild at Heart all leave Game Pass. Subscribers can buy them at a 20% discount before they go.