Xbox Game Pass March 2023 lineup: Guilty Gear Strive, Valheim, and more

Microsoft’s announced Game Pass lineup for the first half of March is already full of bangers — and it’s a delightfully eclectic list, lead by Norse survival game Valheim (coming to Game Preview for Xbox consoles), strategy game Sid Meier’s Civilization 6, and Arc System Works’ excellent 2D fighting game, Guilty Gear Strive.

Guilty Gear Strive is available on console, Windows PC, and cloud devices starting Tuesday. Later this week, cloud versions of Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3 arrive, for players inspired to revisit the series after completing the new Dead Space remake. Here’s everything Microsoft has announced is coming to Game Pass for Xbox and PC in March:

Guilty Gear Strive (cloud, console, and PC) — March 7

Dead Space 2 (cloud) via EA Play — March 9

Dead Space 3 (cloud) via EA Play — March 9

Valheim (console) — March 14

Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 (cloud, console, and PC) — March 16

Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (console and PC) – March 21

As all good things must come to an end, per licensing agreements, the following games will be leaving Game Pass on March 15:

F1 2020 (console) via EA Play

Goat Simulator (cloud, console, and PC)

Kentucky Route Zero (cloud, console, and PC)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (cloud, console, and PC)

Paradise Killer (cloud, console, and PC)

Undertale (cloud, console, and PC)

Young Souls (cloud, console, and PC)

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (cloud, console, and PC)

That’s not a lot of time to play Paradise Killer, but there’s nothing better than a deadline to motivate oneself.