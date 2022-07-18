Xbox Game Pass July update adds Watch Dogs 2, As Dusk Falls, and more

July is going to be a big month for Xbox Game Pass, with six new games coming to the catalog, touch-control updates coming to 12 games, and five existing games leaving the service.

As Dusk Falls, an interactive crime drama that spans multiple decades, will come to Xbox Game Pass on its release date, July 19. Players can dive into both chapters of the game’s story, which starts in Arizona in 1998 with a “robbery-gone-wrong.” As Dusk Falls will be available on console, PC, and via the cloud.

Watch Dogs 2, the best game in Ubisoft’s modern, open-world hacking series, also comes to Game Pass on July 19. You play as Marcus Holloway, a talented hacker in San Francisco, who gets tangled up with the DeadSec hacker group and goes to war against big tech. Watch Dogs 2 will be available on console, PC, and via the cloud.

Inside, Playdead’s follow-up to Limbo, lets players control a small child lost in a large and dangerous world. You’ll explore a creepy, industrial environment in an attempt to unravel what’s happening in the world around you. Inside will be available on July 29 on console, PC, and via the cloud.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation is a sci-fi, real-time strategy game from 2016, developed by Stardock Entertainment. You can control massive armies across campaigns or multiplayer to conquer entire planets. Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation will be available on July 19, only playable on PC and via the cloud.

MotoGP 22, which came out in April, is a motorcycle racing game with over 120 drivers to control and tracks to race on. MotoGP 22 will be available on July 21 on console, PC, and via the cloud.

Torment: Tides of Numenera is an isometric RPG from 2016 and a thematic successor to Planescape: Torment. Set one billion years in the future, you’ll need to make crucial decisions that will change the world around you. Torment: Tides of Numenera will be available on July 21 on console and via the cloud.

In addition to these new games, Xbox will add touch controls (for Xbox Cloud Gaming) to 12 titles. Players can jump into these games without a controller via a browser, the Xbox Game Pass app on Android, or the Xbox app on PC:

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Disc Room

Escape Academy

Garden Story

Little Witch in the Woods

Lost in Random

Spacelines from the Far Out

Umurangi Generation

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Finally, five games existing Game Pass games will leave the service on July 31: