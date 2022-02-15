Xbox Game Pass February 2022: Madden NFL 22, Total War: Warhammer 3

Microsoft is adding eight games to Xbox Game Pass in mid-February, starting with Mass Effect Legendary Edition available beginning Tuesday via Xbox Cloud Gaming. (Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been available on console and PC versions of the service since January.)

Other games coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service include Lawn Mowing Simulator and Madden NFL 22. Total War: Warhammer 3 is also coming to the platform on its launch day, Feb. 17. These eight games are on top of the 10 games added in early February to Xbox Game Pass — stuff like Telling Lies and Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition.

Here’s the full list of the eight games coming in mid-February to Xbox Game Pass, and where you can play them:

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Xbox Cloud Gaming) — Feb. 15

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) — Feb. 17

Madden NFL 22 (Console and Windows PC) — Feb. 17

Total War: Warhammer 3 (Windows PC) — Feb. 17

Roboquest preview (Windows PC) — Feb. 22

Galactic Civilizations 3 (Windows PC) — Feb. 24

Super Mega Baseball 3 (Console) — Feb. 24

Alice: Madness Returns (Windows PC) — Feb. 28

As with any update, some games will leave Xbox Game Pass. Hypnospace Outlaw, Killer Queen Black, Stealth Inc 2, and Touhou Luna Nights will no longer be available as part of the subscription service. On March 1, Titanfall will no longer be playable via Xbox Game Pass, too, after developer Respawn Entertainment removed it from digital marketplaces and subscription platforms.