Xbox Game Pass August 2022 update adds Ghost Recon Wildlands, Turbo Golf Racing

August is set to be another solid month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers with the addition of Ubisoft’s 2017 tactical shooter Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, as well as six other new games to play on consoles, cloud, and Windows PC.

Turbo Golf Racing, the arcade-style racing game with a hint of golf from Hugecalf Studios, will be available day one with Game Pass for cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X on Aug. 4. Two Point Campus, the university management sim from Two Point Studios, is coming to cloud and PC on Aug. 9. Cooking Simulator, the cooking simulation game from Big Cheese Studio, as well as the sci-fi management sim Offworld Trading Company, will be available on Game Pass on Aug. 11.

They’ll be joined by programming puzzle game Shenzhen I/O on Aug. 4, and turn-based strategy game Expeditions: Rome on Aug. 11.

As for game updates this month, we’ve got the first free DLC episode for Citizen Sleeper and the Landing Force Mission and Weapon Pack for Sniper Elite 5 available to play right now, as well as the Sea of Thieves season 7 to look forward to on Aug. 11.

Finally, these five existing Game Pass games will leave Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on Aug. 15: