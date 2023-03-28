Xbox Elite Series 2 controller now available in red and blue

Xbox’s Elite Series 2 controller is now available in two more colors — red and blue — to accompany the standard black of the launch model and the white version Microsoft began selling last fall. The new controllers sell for $139.99 and are available for pre-order now.

The latest models are again the “Core” version of the gamepad Microsoft began selling last year, which doesn’t include most of the customization kit in the original model. A Series 2 – Core gamepad includes the controller, a braided USB-C to USB-A cable, and the tool that allows users to adjust the tension of the twin analog sticks.

It doesn’t include the swappable sticks, D-pad, or back-button triggers. Its inputs are still fully remappable within the Xbox accessories app on an Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S, or Windows PC.

Players who want the extra components can pick them up in a separate pack for $59.99, which also includes a carrying case.