Xbox Elite 2 white controller leaked in unboxing video

Microsoft appears to be working on a new white version of the Xbox Elite 2 controller. Video of the unannounced Xbox Elite 2 controller has appeared on YouTube, sporting a white face plate and black grips. The video comes months after a white Xbox Elite 2 controller was reportedly spotted at a retailer in the US earlier this year.

The brief unboxing video, uploaded to a YouTube account identified as Nicholas Lugo, includes someone claiming the unannounced white Xbox Elite 2 controller was obtained in the US. Twitter users spotted this video recently after it was posted three weeks ago. It’s not clear whether the controller was sold at a US store, or whether Microsoft is still planning to announce a white version of its Xbox Elite 2 controller.

Microsoft announced a new white version of its original Xbox Elite controller nearly four years ago, following leaked images of a second-generation Elite controller. Microsoft is attending Gamescom later this month, the same event the company chose to announced its white Xbox Elite controller at in 2018.

While the Xbox Elite controllers have been popular and well-received, both models have had issues. Microsoft was forced to extend the warranty on its Xbox Elite 2 controller in 2020, after complaints over hardware issues. The extension saw the typical warranty period of 90 days extend to a year from the date of purchase.

Microsoft has a history of Xbox controller leaks ahead of official announcements. A white Xbox Series X controller appeared online before Microsoft had even acknowledged it would ship a white version of the controller. Packaging for this controller then leaked a month later, confirming the Xbox Series S console before Microsoft had officially announced it.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller also leaked online just days before it was officially announced. We’ve reached out to Microsoft to comment on this white Xbox Elite 2 controller leak and will update you accordingly.