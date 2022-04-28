Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase announced for June 12

Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks will hold their annual gaming showcase, which is typically aligned with E3 in June, on Sunday, June 12, at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT, Microsoft announced Thursday. The livestreamed show promises to feature “amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world,” Microsoft said in a statement.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will cover games coming to Xbox and PC platforms, including releases for Game Pass for Xbox and PC. The show will be streamed on Xbox’s YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok channels.

Viewers should expect at least two Bethesda games to show up during that event: Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield and Arkane Studios’ Redfall, both of which are slated for release in 2022. On the Xbox Game Studios side, there are many announced, but still undated games that could appear, including Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed, Rare’s Everwild, Avalanche Studios’ Contraband, Playground Games’ Fable, The Initiative’s Perfect Dark, Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Undead Labs’ State of Decay 3, and Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds 2.