Xbox back compat games are on sale, here are 20 worth your time

Xbox is hosting a quiet, dirt-cheap backward compatibility sale for some of the best original Xbox and Xbox 360 games.

The sale highlights over 100 classic games, all of which are playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X. The back-compat sale goes up to 85% off and ends Monday, Jan. 24. You can get classics like Timesplitters 2 and Timesplitters: Future Perfect for under three dollars each. Sprawling RPGs, like Eidos Montreal’s Deus Ex: Human Revolution, are under five bucks. Saints Row 2, the best Saints Row game, is only $1.49.

But for how good the deals are in this sale, it’s not exactly easy to find. Microsoft isn’t advertising it on the Xbox Series X store’s front page. We were only able to find it by entering the store and clicking on the deals button. There’s also a browser-based storefront that’s hard to find unless you search for it directly.

With such a massive selection of great games to pick from, we highlighted 20 we think are worth their extremely low prices:

Asura’s Wrath — $3.99

BioShock — $7.99

BioShock 2 and Minerva’s Den — $7.99, $4.99

Borderlands — $7.99

Darksiders — $4.99

Dead Space — $5.99

Deus Ex: Human Revolution — $2.24

Fable 2 — $9.99

Far Cry 2 — $5.99

Just Cause 2 — $2.24

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light — $2.99

Mafia 2 — $7.49

Max Payne 3 — $8.99

Red Dead Redemption — $9.89

Saints Row 2 — $1.49

Spec Ops: The Line — $5.99

Splinter Cell: Double Agent — $5.99

Timesplitters 2 — $2.49

Timesplitters: Future Perfect — $2.49

XCOM: Enemy Within — $7.99

Some of these games, like Fable 2, are also available on Game Pass. But with how quickly Game Pass shuffles its library, you may lose access to them if you don’t already own the title.