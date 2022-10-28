Xbox and PC players can’t disable crossplay in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Xbox and PC players are quickly discovering that they can’t disable crossplay in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Activision’s latest Call of Duty installment launched early this morning, with PlayStation players able to freely toggle crossplay on or off. Xbox and PC players are rightly not happy about this.

There are a variety of reasons why Xbox players want to disable crossplay, including trying to keep away from PC cheaters or simply avoiding PC players with the mobility advantages of mouse and keyboard. Likewise, PC players often want to steer clear of controller players and their aim assist.

It’s the same in Call of Duty: Warzone for Xbox players

We’ve been here before with Call of Duty, too. Xbox players are still frustrated by forced crossplay in Call of Duty: Warzone. While there is a crossplay toggle in the settings menu on Xbox, as soon as you try to load into a playlist, it will force you to disable crossplay, whereas on PlayStation, you can simply dismiss the prompt and continue to the playlist with crossplay still disabled.

There are ways to work around this in the system settings of an Xbox, but it doesn’t always work, and Xbox players often find themselves with big queue times for matchmaking instead.