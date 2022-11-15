Xbox and PC Game Pass November 2022 games include Warhammer 40K Darktide

Microsoft’s Game Pass lineup for November gets much stronger on Tuesday with the release of two new games: Pentiment, the stylish new role-playing murder mystery game from Obsidian Entertainment, and Somerville, a sort of spiritual successor to dark platforming-puzzle games like Inside and Limbo. Both of those new games are available on cloud, Windows PC, and Xbox platforms through Game Pass now.

The rest of November’s Game Pass lineup — already strong thanks to the addition of Vampire Survivors on Xbox earlier this month — gets even stronger, especially on PC, where Dune: Spice Wars (in Game Preview form) and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will be available soon.

Here’s the remainder of the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass lineup for November 2022:

Dune: Spice Wars (Game Preview) (PC) – Nov. 17

Ghostlore (Game Preview) (PC) – Nov. 17

Lapin (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Nov. 17

Norco (Cloud and Console) – Nov. 17

Gungrave GORE (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Nov. 22

Insurgency: Sandstorm (Cloud and Console) – Nov. 29

Soccer Story (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Nov. 29

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC) – Nov. 30

And, since the Blood God giveth and the Blood God taketh away, here are the titles leaving Game Pass later this month on Nov. 30: