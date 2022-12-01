Xbox and PC Game Pass December 2022 games: Lego Star Wars, Hot Wheels Unleashed

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — TT Games’ mirthful, puzzle-platform adaptation of the nine mainline Star Wars movies — headlines December’s list of new games in Xbox Game Pass’ library. Subscribers get access to it on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Available for console (Xbox One and Xbox Series X) and Windows PC subscribers, as well as cloud streaming to Xbox Live Ultimate subscribers, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets players start their playthroughs at the beginning of any trilogy — The Phantom Menace, A New Hope, or The Force Awakens — and explore the galaxy with dozens of minifig heroes and villains from there.

Superfans might also be interested in the premium Galactic Edition bundle of characters (not included), which adds another 30 familiar faces spanning all eras of Star Wars canon, including the recently concluded Andor series on Disney Plus.

Also arriving to Xbox and PC Game Pass this month (on Dec. 15) is the very excellent Hot Wheels Unleashed, from Milestone. The racer launched in the fall of 2021 and it merges sim-style racing physics with kart-racer visuals and courses.

The other titles coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, for the first half of December 2022 anyway (more will be announced later) are:

Eastward (cloud, console and PC) — available now.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (cloud, console, and PC) — available now.

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PC) — available now.

Hello Neighbor 2 (cloud, console, and PC) — Dec. 6.

Chained Echoes (cloud, console, and PC) — Dec. 8.

Metal: Hellsinger (console) — Dec. 8.

High On Life (cloud, console, and PC) — Dec. 13.

Potion Craft (console and PC) — Dec. 13.

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (cloud, console, and PC) — Dec. 15.

And here are the titles leaving Xbox and PC Game Pass on Dec. 15. Subscribers may purchase them at discount before they depart.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (cloud, console, and PC)

Breathedge (cloud, console, and PC)

Dragon Quest 9: Echoes of an Elusive Age (cloud, console, and PC)

Firewatch (cloud, console, and PC)

Lake (cloud, console, and PC)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (cloud, console, and PC)

Neoverse (cloud and console)

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (cloud, console, and PC)

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (console, via EA Play)

Transformers: Battlegrounds (cloud, console, and PC)

Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass both cost $9.99 a month. PC Game Pass includes EA Play access, which offers another 70 games on PC. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, at $14.99 per month, gives subscribers access to everything — the PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass libraries, EA Play on both console and PC — as well as Xbox Live Gold membership, which is needed for online multiplayer.