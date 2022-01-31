X-Men writer David Hayter to write American McGee’s Alice for TV

X-Men screenwriter and longtime voice of Solid Snake David Hayter is set to adapt American McGee’s Alice franchise for TV. The video game adaptation of Alice in Wonderland was created by game designer American McGee in 2000, and presents a horror version of the classical fantasy story. After a horrific house fire that kills her entire family, Alice is sent to a psychiatric hospital — and then retreats to her fantasy world of Wonderland, which has since been distorted by her own emotional trauma. It’s a staple in the “Alice in Wonderland, but darker” genre, and received a sequel in 2011 called Alice: Madness Returns.

“American McGee’s Alice and Alice: Madness Returns game series is a groundbreaking reimagining of the classic tale. It takes you into the heart of a corrupted Wonderland and throws light into shadowy corners the world has never seen. I am beyond excited to bring this world of madness and wonder to a global audience,” Hayter said in a statement.

The upcoming show has not been picked up by a broadcaster or streaming platform, but will be produced by Radar Pictures and Abandon Entertainment.