Wyze will discontinue its first camera on February 1st

Almost five years since it released its first security camera, is putting the device out to pasture. The company says it will retire Wyze Cam v1 on February 1st, because the camera is unable to support a required security update.

Wyze told customers in an email that they’ll still be able to use the camera after the end of this month, but it won’t “sell, improve or maintain” it as of February 1st. The company added that “your continued use of the Wyze Cam v1 after February 1, 2022 carries increased risk, is discouraged by Wyze and is entirely at your own risk,” though it didn’t offer more details.

As a thank you for buying its first product, Wyze offered customers a coupon for $3 off their next camera. The Wyze Cam v3 typically costs $36.

Earlier this month, for its cameras. Users will need to opt into the new Cam Plus Lite service (which they don’t need to pay for) or the Cam Plus plan to retain access to cloud storage features as of February 15th. It’s unclear whether this change played a role in the decision to retire Wyze Cam v1.

