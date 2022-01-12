Wyze introduces a pay-what-you-want security camera plan

Wyze has some of the best budget security cameras around. We recently highlighted the Wyze Cam V3 as our , thanks to its low price and handy selection of features. Although a subscription isn’t totally necessary for the company’s cameras, it does offer extra utility. With that in mind, is opening up a new subscription tier to everyone.

The includes AI-powered Person Detection (instead of motion detection) and 12-second event recordings. Here’s the twist: it’s a pay-what-you-want plan, so you’ll have access to those features without having to pay a monthly or annual fee.

The existing Cam Plus plan costs $2 per month or $15 per year. It supports back-to-back event recordings (instead of one every five minutes). Other features include full-length video recording for as long as motion is detected, and package, vehicle and pet detection.

Until now, Wyze cameras have captured 12-second clips as often as every five minutes when they detect an event, and those recordings are stored for up to 14 days. Wyze is moving that feature to its subscriptions, though, you’ll need to opt in to the Cam Plus or Cam Plus Lite plan to keep using cloud recordings.

Wyze says it’s pairing cloud recordings with the AI-powered Person Detection feature in the Cam Plus Lite plan to make them more useful and cut down on unnecessary notifications that might be triggered by a clip of, say, an insect flying in front of the camera. The company believes this approach will improve the overall experience, though it said it will incur significant cloud costs as a result. As such, while it won’t make users pay for those features, it’s hoping they’ll contribute what they can to help cover the costs for everyone.

If you don’t opt in to Cam Plus Lite, your cameras will store thumbnails of what they detect, rather than video. You’ll still be able to sign up for Cam Plus Lite at any time.

Wyze is making some changes to the local storage options too. It will support microSDXC cards with more than 32GB of storage. That feature’s available on Wyze Cam v3 now, and it’s coming to the company’s other cameras as part of their next firmware update. By the middle of February, Wyze will roll out 30-second rewind and skp forward buttons to help users zip through footage stored on a microSD card faster.