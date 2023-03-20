WWE 2K23: Full Arena, Legend, Superstar, and Champsionship unlock list

WWE 2K23’s official base roster has more than 100 Superstars, plus more than two dozen arenas and 14 championship belts available on the disc at launch. As WWE 2K fans know, this is hardly the end of the discussion. Dozens more await unlocking.

Here is a list of the every WWE Superstar, Legend, Arena, and Championship you can unlock in WWE 2K23. In some cases, you unlock the content by completing objectives in certain modes, most notably 2K Showcase, which stars John Cena this year. In others, they can be purchased through the in-game store — 1,000 VC per Superstar, 500 VC per Arena, and 100 VC per Championship.

Note: If you have the Supercharger add-on that comes with the Deluxe or Icon editions of WWE 2K23, all of the unlockables from the in-game store are immediately unlocked. The Supercharger is $4.99 a la carte if you bought the standard edition of WWE 2K23.

Image: Visual Concepts/2K Sports

WWE 2K23 Unlockables Earned Through Play

2K Showcase

For starters, most of the free unlockables are earned by completing matches in the 16-chapter Showcase mode. Here are the matches and what you get for winning these bouts.

Match 1

Superstars: Rob Van Dam, John Cena ’06

Arena: ECW One Night Stand ’06

Championship: WWE Championship ’05-’13

Match 2

Superstars: Kurt Angle, John Cena ’02

Arena: Smackdown ’02

Match 3

Superstar: Undertaker ’03

Arena: Vengeance ’03

(additionally, Cena’s U Can’t See Me entrance is unlocked for use in Creation)

Match 4

Superstars: The Undertaker ’18, John Cena ’18

Arena: Wrestlemania 34

Match 5

Superstars: Triple H ’08, John Cena ’08

Arena: Night of Champions ’08

Match 6

Superstars: AJ Styles ’06, John Cena ’16

Arena: SummerSlam ’16

Match 7

Superstars: Edge ’06, Lita ’06, John Cena ’06 (alternate attire)

Arena: SummerSlam ’06

Match 8

Superstars: Edge ’06 (alternate), Lita ’06 (alternate), John Cena ’06 (alternate)

Arena: New Year’s Revolution ’06

Match 9

Superstars: Roman Reigns ’21, John Cena ’21

Arena: Summerslam ’21

Match 10

Superstars: The Rock ’12, John Cena ’12

Arena: Wrestlemania 28

Match 11

Superstars: Brock Lesnar ’14, John Cena ’14

Arena: SummerSlam ’14

Championships: World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Championship ’13-’14

Match 12

Superstars: Brock Lesnar ’03, John Cena ’03

Arena: Backlash ’03

Championship: WWE Undisputed Championship

Match 13

Superstars: Batista ’08, John Cena ’08

Arena: SummerSlam ’08

Match 14

Superstars: Randy Orton ’09, John Cena ’09

Arena: Hell in a Cell ’09

Match 15

Superstar: Super Cena

Match 16

Superstars: Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino

Image: Visual Concepts/2K Sports

MyRise: The Legacy and MyRise: The Lock

Next come several Unlockables via the MyRise career/narrative mode.

Superstars:

Ezekiel: Complete the “Showcase of the Immortals” side mission in MyRise: The Lock.

Complete the “Showcase of the Immortals” side mission in MyRise: The Lock. Jean-Paul Levesque: Complete “The Monarchy” chapter of MyRise: The Lock by beating Levesque with Tavish.

Complete “The Monarchy” chapter of MyRise: The Lock by beating Levesque with Tavish. Mighty Molly, Molly Holly, and Molly Holly ’02: Complete MyRise: The Legacy.

Additionally you’ll unlock 10 arenas over the course of completing MyRise, both The Legacy and The Lock:

Raw 2002

WWE Live Event Arena

BCW High School Gym

Motion Capture Studio

Club UK

Japan Dome

Japan Hall

Mexico Plaza

SummerSlam MyRise

WarGames MyRise

Also, players unlock the Performance Center arena by completing the game’s Tutorial Match (available in the Extras menu if you didn’t do it when you first booted up the game).

Image: Visual Concepts/2K Sports

WWE 2K23 Unlockables at the In-Game Store

Superstars

The following Superstars are available from the WWE 2K23 in-game store for 1,000 VC each. (the minimum amount of WWE 2K23 VC you can buy is 15,000 VC for $4.99.) Again, all of these Superstars are unlocked for those who have the Supercharger DLC included with the Deluxe or Icon editions, or $4.99 a la carte.

Andre the Giant

Batista

Beth Phoenix

Big Boss Man

Bobby “The Brain” Heenan (manager)

Boogeyman

Booker T

Bret “The Hitman” Hart

Brie Bella

British Bulldog

Cactus Jack

Chyna

Diesel

Doink the Clown

Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero ’97

Eric Bischoff

Faarooq

Goldberg

Hollywood Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan ’02

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

JBL

Jerry “The King” Lawler

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

Kane

Kane’08

Kevin Nash

Kevin Nash (NWO)

Macho Man Randy Savage

Maryse

Nikki Bella

Razor Ramon

Rey Mysterio, Jr.

Rikishi

Rowdy Roddy Piper

Scott Hall

Scott Hall (NWO)

Shane McMahon

Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels ’05

Stacy Keibler

Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon (as manager)

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Syxx

The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase

The Hurricane

The Rock

Triple H

Triple H (as manager)

Trish Stratus

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Undertaker

Undertaker ’98

Vader

X-Pac

Yokozuna

Arenas

The following Superstars are available from the WWE 2K23 in-game store for 500 VC each. They are also part of the Supercharger DLC unlock.

Raw — Thunderdome (2020)

Raw 2005

SmackDown — Thunderdome (2020)

SummerSlam ’88

WCW Halloween Havoc 1997

WCW Monday Nitro ‘98

In-Game Store Championships

Championships

The following championship belts are available from the WWE 2K23 in-game store for 100 VC each. These may be used during intros and other cinematics in other modes of play. They are also part of the Supercharger DLC unlock.