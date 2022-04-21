Wu-Tang Clan gear is coming to Fortnite

It may not be a sequel to Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style, but it’s something: the Wu-Tang Clan is coming to Fortnite with a new clothing collection. The iconic members of the hip-hop supergroup aren’t coming to the game themselves; instead, players will be able to buy Wu-Wear gear in the Fortnite item shop starting April 23rd at 8PM ET. There will be two different outfits available, along with some Wu-Tang accessories like reactive backpacks and, naturally, a Wu-Tang hands emote.

Music has steadily been infiltrating Fortnite’s battle royale in different ways, from a crossover with Coachella to in-game concerts from the likes of Ariana Grande and Travis Scott. Meanwhile, real-world celebrities continue to join the game’s huge library of characters, most recently with additions like snowboarder Chloe Kim and tennis star Naomi Osaka. Wu-Wear also joins other fashion brands like Balenciaga in the game.

In a statement, Wu member RZA said that “Fortnite has been in my household for years. It’s been a pleasure and joy watching the game evolve, while becoming the go-to pastime. This collaboration is a multigenerational ‘drip’ of swag and cool. If what you say is true, Fortnite and Wu-Tang could be Fortangerous…”

Fortnite is having something of a resurgence of late, thanks in large part to the introduction of a Zero Build mode as part of the most recent season. Earlier this week Epic added Moon Knight to the game’s ever-growing list of licensed combatants.