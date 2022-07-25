Wrath of the Lich King Classic gets a Sept. 26 release date

The beloved Wrath of the Lich King expansion will finally come to World of Warcraft Classic on Sept. 26, Blizzard announced on Monday. Blizzard also revealed an experience boost to help WoW Classic fans catch up before the end of September.

The Wrath of the Lich King era of World of Warcraft is often referred to as the golden age. No matter how much good has come after — Legion comes to mind specifically — nothing will ever come close to touching the war with Arthas in World of Warcraft veterans’ minds. The return to this age via Classic feels significant for World of Warcraft, almost as if the entire throwback project was conceived so that it could eventually reach this moment.

The expansion will exist (almost) entirely as fans remember, just with better internet connections and thinner monitors. Players will be able to embark on an expedition to Northrend, become Death Knights, learn new skills, and battle Arthas Menethil in the famous Icecrown Citadel raid.

With the expansion still two months away, Burning Crusade Classic players will be able to toggle on a new experience boost starting July 25. Called “Joyous Journeys” this new boost will increase all experience gained while playing Burning Crusade Classic by 50%. Players who want to maintain the original Burning Crusade experience can turn the boost off by talking to an innkeeper. The boost will end with the launch of Wrath of the Lich King Classic at the end of September.

World of Warcraft Classic is already included in all World of Warcraft subscriptions. The Wrath of the Lich King expansion will be rolled into that offering, meaning subscribers won’t need to pay any additional fees to start their adventure.