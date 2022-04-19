World of Warcraft new expansion reveal: date, start time and how to watch

Blizzard Entertainment plans to reveal the next major expansion for World of Warcraft on Tuesday, April 19, during a livestream that will kick off at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT on the Warcraft YouTube and Twitch channels. Blizzard says the stream will offer “a sneak peek at what’s next for the heroes of Azeroth.”

World of Warcraft’s new expansion will pick up where Shadowlands, Blizzard’s eighth expansion pack for its Warcraft massively multiplayer online role-playing game, left off in a controversial state. The next major expansion to the MMO is rumored to be titled Dragonflight, based on reported leaks from Blizzard’s own website, and is believed to prominently feature … well, dragons.

Activision Blizzard has not communicated a release date for World of Warcraft’s ninth expansion, but has said it will release “substantial new content” for the franchise this year.

Blizzard’s expansion reveal for World of Warcraft is part of a series of Warcraft-related announcements the company has planned this spring. The latest expansion for Hearthstone, Voyage to the Sunken City, which launched last week, was revealed in March. In May, Blizzard plans to release first details on a new mobile game set in the Warcraft universe.