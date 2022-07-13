‘Wordle’ players can soon sync their stats and streaks across devices

The New York Times has announced a handy feature for players who want to keep their streak going no matter the device they’re playing on. The publication, which the ultra-popular daily word game in January, players will soon be able to sync their stats and streaks across devices. You’ll need a Times account to do so. Note that after you sync your stats, there’s no way to unlink them.

This is a welcome update. It’ll be handy for for those who play the game on their office computer during the week, for instance, or on both their phone and PC. Sure, in the grand scheme of things, Wordle stats don’t mean all that much. Still, if you’ve correctly guessed mystery words for many days in a row on your desktop system and you’re going out of town, you won’t need to break your streak.

It’s not clear exactly when the Times will roll out the sync option to everyone, as notes. Hopefully, the publication can avoid the kinds of issues it had when it . Some players lost their streaks during the transition.