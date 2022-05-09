Wondery now streams some podcasts in Dolby Atmos

If you’ve ever wished your podcast audio was just a bit more immersive, you’re in luck. Well, you’re in luck as long as you’re a Wondery+ subscriber. Dolby and Wondery have announced that the Amazon-owned podcast studio will be the first platform in the United States to offer shows in Dolby Atmos. Starting today, Blood Ties, Jacked: Rise of the New Jack Sound and Iowa Chapman and The Last Dog can be streamed with the immersive audio. Wondery plans to offer Against the Odds in the format “in the coming months.”

Dolby Atmos episodes and shows are exclusive to Wondery’s podcast subscription Wondery+. The $5 monthly or $35 annual plan gives you access to the company’s full catalog of content without ads. Subscribers also get exclusive episodes. Although Wondery is the first US-based podcast studio to offer Dolby Atmos, the immersive audio will be available in 28 countries where the service is available.

Dolby says it’s “actively working” with other platforms to add more podcasts in Atmos audio. Currently, the company has partnered with Earshot in India and Anghami in the Middle East and North Africa on the initiative. So if Wondery’s catalog doesn’t entice you, more shows from other networks should be available in the future.

Amazon bought Wondery in late 2020, shortly after it added podcasts to Amazon Music. The podcast studio had already made a name for itself with shows like Blood Ties and Dying for Sex, and it had launched its subscription service that offered ad-free listening. Amazon and Wondery have lined up other perks for paying users too, like the ability to listen to Guy Raz’s How I Built This a week early.