Wo Long guide: How to find the Hidden Village key locations

When you reach Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s Hidden Village at the end of Part 2, you’ll meet a lot of new people. One of the Hermits of Tianzhu is a woman standing outside of her house. She’ll tell you she’s lost her key(s).

Our Wo Long Hidden Village keys guide will tell you how to find both the Taoist House Key and the Backyard Key.

Speak with the Hermit of Tianzhu woman

When you reach the Hidden Village, head to the right. Go past the blacksmith, and continue around counterclockwise. The next floating island you come to will have the woman (and her house) that you’re looking for.

Speak to her, after which you’ll be able to go find her keys. Both keys are in Main Battlefields — main story missions — a little later in the game.

Find the Taoist House Key

You’ll find the first key — the Taoist House Key — in the very next mission. Toward the end of Part 3’s “In Search of the Immortal Wizard” — just before you reach the infuriating Aoye boss fight — you’ll take on a stubby crocodile called a Zhupolong.

Once it’s defeated, there’s a Battle Flag for you to catch your breath. From there, you’ll head up a tunnel through the mountain. Not far along, watch on the left side for a glowing item. That’s the Taoist House Key.

Take it back to the Hidden Village, and the woman will inform you that she also lost her Backyard Key.

Find the Backyard Key

The second key’s location can be found much later in the Part 5 mission, “War’s Flames Blaze Fiercely.” Late in the mission, you’ll head into the sewers through a dragon statue’s mouth. Deal with the Shuigui (mermaid-ish) demons you run into and then head into the first room on the left. You’ll find the Backyard Key there.

Take this one back to the woman as well and collect your rewards.