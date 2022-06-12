‘Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’ brings Nioh’s demon-killing pedigree to the Three Kingdoms

Fans of the rage-inducing difficulty and controller smashing frustration of the Nioh series from Team Ninja have something to celebrate. During the XBox Summer Game Fest on Sunday, Ninja teased its latest game, a brutal, demon-infested reimagining of Three Kingdoms-era China, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.
You’ll play as a nameless militia member trying to stave off a demon incursion during the Late Han Period and, if this plays anything like Ninja Gaiden or Nioh, you’re going to do a lot of dying in your fight for survival. Not much else has been revealed yet aside from the release window which opens “early 2023.”
