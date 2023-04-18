Withings’ latest smart scale features an ‘eyes closed’ mode

The new Withings Body Smart scale features a new “eyes closed” mode. | Image: Withings

Even if your goal is to lose weight, the number on the scale isn’t always the best measure of progress. In that vein, Withings’ new Body Smart scale is adding an “eyes closed” mode. Instead of displaying your weight, the scale will instead show encouraging messages or metrics like step count, air quality, and the weather.

It might seem odd to exclude weight on a scale, but it’s a helpful feature for folks who want to track their health but may have a history of disordered eating, are easily discouraged, or want to focus on other measures of progress like muscle gain. Or you could merely want to keep your weight private and viewable only within the app. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this kind of feature. The QardioBase 2, for…

Continue reading…