Witcher 3 director forms new studio, Rebel Wolves, with CD Projekt devs

Former CD Projekt Red game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, alongside several other former Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 developers, have formed a new game studio called Rebel Wolves. Rebel Wolves’ first title, an untitled “AAA dark fantasy RPG” built with Unreal Engine 5 and the first in a planned saga, is currently under production.

Rebel Wolves is targeting PC and “next-gen consoles” for its untitled story-driven RPG.

Tomaszkiewicz, who previously worked as a game director on The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt and head of production/secondary game director on Cyberpunk 2077, will serve as the CEO and game director of Rebel Wolves. Tomaszkiewicz resigned from CD Projekt SA in May of last year following a months-long investigation over allegations of workplace bullying. The commission formed to investigate these allegations reportedly found him not guilty.

In a news release, Rebel Wolves said it will be a studio built on “the foundations of fairness, teamwork, and openness […] unified by the mission of putting the team first —ALWAYS— […] they believe that happy people create great games as they endeavor to revolutionize the RPG genre with their first project.”

Added Tomaskiewicz, “Collectively, we envision Rebel Wolves as a place where experienced game developers can reignite their passion, where they can focus on their craft and pour their love into an amazing, ambitious title. We want to stay small and agile—a place where people know and care for each other.”

Joining Tomaskiewicz at Rebel Wolves are design director Daniel Sadowski (The Witcher, Growing Up), narrative director and main writer Jakub Szamałek (The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Thronebreaker), animation director Tamara Zawada (The Witcher 3, Shadow Warrior 2), art director Bartłomiej Gaweł (Witcher 1-3), CFO Michał Boryka, and studio head Robert Murzynowski.