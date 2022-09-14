Windows Terminal now supports colorful themes to spruce up your dev environment

Choose your fighter. | Image: Microsoft

Microsoft is adding full theme support to its Windows Terminal this week. The customization support allows Windows Terminal users to alter the appearance of tabs, the window, and even background images for the Terminal interface. Microsoft has also tweaked Windows Terminal to always use a dark theme, rather than following the Windows system theme.

Creating themes for Windows Terminal isn’t a simple process unless you’re a developer, though. Themes are only editable using a JSON file, and they’ll appear in the theme dropdown in the settings section of Windows Terminal. Microsoft has provided some sample JSON to get people started, and you’re free to get as creative as you want with a combination of colors and background images.

Microsoft…

