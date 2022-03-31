Windows’ revamped phone sync app puts Android notifications up front

Microsoft realizes it has crammed Your Phone with features as of late, and it’s giving the software a rework to help you manage all that content. The company has unveiled a rebranded Windows 11 Your Phone app, now called Phone Link, that includes a redesigned interface. The updated software puts notifications out front to make sure you don’t miss an important alert. You’ll also have tabbed navigation that should help you better manage apps, calls, messages and photos.

The refresh also brings visuals more in line with Windows 11’s look and feel. It will be easier to get started, for that matter. An upcoming Windows 11 update will let you set up Phone Link by scanning a QR code.

The release comes alongside a renaming of the Android app to Link to Windows (formerly Your Phone Companion) to better illustrate its role. Phone Link won’t necessarily eliminate the urge to check your device, but it might prevent the flood of information from becoming overwhelming.