Windows 11 is getting a redesigned File Explorer with tabs

Microsoft just unveiled a set of news around Windows 11 and its capabilities for hybrid work, bringing system-wide improvements to video-calling tools on PCs. It also announced some changes coming to the beloved File Explorer, with the biggest being a redesign and a highly anticipated tabs feature.

According to the company’s release, “the redesigned, cloud-powered File Explorer” would let you “see all files in one centralized place.” You will be able to pin files and create tabs, keeping your most frequently visited folders within easy reach.

Microsoft has called Windows 11 the most accessible and inclusive version of Windows ever, and today it shared more around some assistive tools coming to the platform. A system-wide Live Captions feature, which was announced earlier this year, would transcribe all audio on your PC so people who are deaf or hard of hearing can understand spoken content. A Focus mode could help people with ADHD to be more productive, the company said.

