Will Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Sprigatito evolve into a human? Leaked images answer

All of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s starter Pokémon are very cute. But will they remain that way? That was the biggest question for fans that want their Pokémon to stay on four paws. With just a week to go until launch, we’ve got an answer. Though it hasn’t been officially revealed by The Pokémon Company, all three starter evolutions were leaked online ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s launch.

The Hamden Journal can’t confirm the authenticity of these leaked Pokémon, but the sheer number and quality of them — plus the fact that people have been streaming the game online — makes them look pretty official.

[Ed. note: If you’re looking to steer clear of spoilers, you’ll want to stop reading.]

Image: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo

The Pokémon Company has highlighted Sprigatito, a “capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon;” Fuecoco, a “laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace;” and Quaxly, an “earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon” for some time, but their evolutions have been kept under wraps. Sprigatito can photosynthesize and Quaxly is very particular about keeping its head clean. Fuecoco, of course, loves to eat and is laid back, except when it comes to food. They’re very cute, which makes it hard to choose. Its the starter evolutions where things begin to vary, and fans like to see those before committing — it’s a huge reason why these leaks spread so far.

Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito’s evolutions were some of the first things to leak ahead of launch. And we’ve got bad news Sprigatito lovers who want four paws firmly on the ground. The answer is in: Sprigatito’s evolution follows in line with the Pokémon Company’s tendency to turn its cutest creatures into humanoids. The bad news is that Quaxly also evolves into a humanoid Pokémon. Fuecoco is the only one of the three to keep its more animalian form.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are coming to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18.

Update (Nov. 10): We’ve updated this story to reflect new information from leaked Pokémon Scarlet and Violet information.