Wicked is now split into two movies

Much like Twilight: Breaking Dawn, Dune, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, the upcoming Wicked movie will now be broken into two Wicked movies. Director Jon M. Chu posted an announcement on Twitter, explaining the reasoning behind his decision.
“As we prepared the production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it,” he wrote in the full letter. For the record, the full Wicked stage production clocks in at around 2 hours and 45 minutes.
The upcoming movie — well, movies now— star Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West. Splitting the movie into two parts naturally prompts a lot of questions about the creative vision.
Where will they cut it? Will they introduce elements of the books into the movie version? Add new songs to qualify for Oscar nominations? But most importantly — what will they name it? Below, the The Hamden Journal staff offer up some ideas for what a possible Wicked sequel could be titled. Jon M. Chu, please feel free to use these ideas if you are inspired.
- Wicked: Defying Gravity
- Wicked 2: Thank Goodness
- Wicked 2: Where Will She Strike Next?
- I Feel … Wicked
- No One Mourns the Wicked
- Wickeder
- Wicked Cool
- wIIcked
- John Wicked
- 2 Wick 2 Ed
- Wicked 2: Electric Booqaloo
- Wicked 2: The Rewickening
- Wicked 2: Season of the Witch
- Wicked: The Squeakel
- How I Met Your Wicked
- Wicked: It’s Not Easy Being Green
- Wicked: Ever After
- Wickeds
- Wicked 2: Back in the Witch Hat
- Wicked of Oz
- Wicked: First Blood Part II
- Wicked: Into the Oz-Verse
- Wick2d
- A Very Wicked Sequel
- How Elphaba Got Her Groove Back
- Wicked: The Two Towers
- Wicked: Far From Home
- Live Wicked or Die Hard
- Wicked 2: Green is Good
- Wicked Good: Glinda Goes to Boston
- Wicked 2: Elphaba Takes Oz
- Wicked: She Will Never Defy Gravity and Wicked 2: Holy Shit, She Did It
- Wicked at Bernie’s II
- Wicked: Mavewick
- You Only Wick Twice
- Twicked
- Wicked: Here We Go Again
- Wicked: The Next Generation
- Wicked (Reprise)
- Wicked: The Jellicle Choice
- Wicked: Elphaba Strikes Back
- Wicked: Race to Witch Mountain
- Wicked: Defying Brevity
- Wicked II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Wicked Tooie
Wicked and the yet-unnamed part two will hit theaters December 2024 and 2025 respectively.