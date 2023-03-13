Who Would Win Week 2023: Vote in a March Madness bracket for weirdos

The second annual Who Would Win Week bracket is here — and the competition is tighter than ever. Last year, Yuri Katsuki skated his way to a surprise victory over fierce competitors like Kirby, Pikachu, and Waluigi. This year, we’ve picked four totally new categories with a completely new lineup of contestants.

What exactly are we measuring? What are these characters fighting with/about/over? We’ll just say it’s all about vibes. Follow your heart.

The voting will be done via Twitter, starting at 11 a.m. EDT every day this week and ending at 9 a.m. EDT the next day. Without further ado, check out the full list of competitors — which will be updated as each are eliminated! — and get to voting.

We’re kicking off our second ever ULTIMATE WHO WOULD WIN WEEK TOURNAMENT, where the best of the best in four carefully chosen categories go against each other in a bracket of maximum chaos. pic.twitter.com/OYMAZpCsuJ — The Hamden Journal (@The Hamden Journal) March 13, 2023

Absence of Skin

None of these characters have skin! What do they have instead? Some have metal, some have bones, and some are plastic. What a range!

Sans from Undertale

R2D2 from the Star Wars franchise

Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde from the Pac-Man franchise

The Eye of Sauron from The Lord of the Rings movies

Clippy from Microsoft Office

The Thing from Marvel Comics

GLaDOS from Portal

Mountain Dew from life

Alter Egos

These are all characters’ secret identities! Be it to fight evil, have a pop music career, or just get away from the humdrum of every day life.

Jackie Daytona from What We Do in the Shadows

Mrs. Doubtfire from Mrs. Doubtfire

Green Man from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Sheik from The Legend of Zelda franchise

Joe Cool from Peanuts

Hannah Montana from Hannah Montana

Stefan from Family Matters

Sailor Moon from Sailor Moon

Animals in Hats

Exactly what it says on the tin. We played a little fast and loose with the definition of “animal” and “hat.”

Puss in Boots from the Shrek franchise

Birdo from Nintendo

Detective Pikachu from Detective Pikachu

Perry the Platypus from Phineas and Ferb

Paddington from the Paddington movies

Chopper from One Piece

Miriel, Pastor of Vows (aka Pope Turtle) from Elden Ring

Fievel Mousekewitz from An American Tail

Avengers

Characters out for vengeance… no actual Marvel characters included.

Payakan from Avatar: The Way of Water

Captain Ahab from Moby Dick

Kurapika from Hunter x Hunter

Elle Woods from Legally Blonde

Scaramouche from Genshin Impact

John Wick from John Wick

Ingio Montoya from The Princess Bride

Beatrix Kiddo from Kill Bill

Rally your armies, gather your friends, and get those fingers ready to click as you bring your champion to victory. The final winner will be revealed on March 18.

May the best… thing win! (But not The Thing, necessarily.)