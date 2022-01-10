Who is on Marvel’s X-Men team? Whoever the fans elect in 2022

A year ago, Marvel Comics let readers vote on which character would become the final member of the X-Men. The results were unveiled at the comic book event of the season: the stylish and momentous Hellfire Gala.

In 2022, the Hellfire Gala is coming back — and so is the X-Men election.

The “second annual” X-Men election, Marvel announced via news release, will run from Jan. 10 9:00 a.m. EST until 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday, Jan. 13. Just like in 2021, fans can vote for one of 10 mutants, and the one with the most votes will become the final member of the X-Men team featured in X-Men, revealed in the second annual Hellfire Gala in June of 2022.

Who are those 10 mutants? Marvel also revealed the names, complete with campaign slogans and bios:

X-Men fans and people who just like to give their opinion on things can vote for the final member of the X-Men at marvel.com/xmenvote. Marvel is also offering Marvel Insider members the chance to enter the Marvel Insider Drawn into X-Men Hellfire Gala 2022 Sweepstakes — for a chance to be drawn into an issue of the Hellfire Gala event, of course. According to the company’s news release more information on the sweepstakes, which will run from Jan. 18 through Jan. 26, will be “provided in the coming days.