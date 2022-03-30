White House launches covid.gov with testing and treatment resources

The White House has covid.gov, a dedicated website for COVID-19 guidance, including resources for treatment and testing. The site is meant to be a “one-stop shop” for all things related to COVID-19, including testing and treatment options, masks and vaccines. The website also provides county-level data from the CDC about community spread of COVID-19.

The website includes a new “test-to-treat” locator that connects people with testing sites and treatment options in their area. “This program creates one-stop-shop locations where people can get a COVID-19 test and receive an oral antiviral treatment, if appropriate for them because they test positive and face high risks from COVID,” the White House wrote in a . “Since the launch earlier this month, there are now over 2,000 Test-to-Treat locations nationwide, including in pharmacy-based clinics, federally-qualified community health centers (FQHCs), and long-term care facilities.”

While much of the information on covid.gov has already been available, the White House says it’s the first time that it’s brought all of its COVID-19 guidance and resources into one place. For example, it links to both as well as the USPS site to order free . It also includes links to find “high quality” masks, and resources on how to wear them.