Where to watch Starz’s Party Down season 3 revival

Everyone’s favorite catering-based sitcom is finally back after more than a decade off the air. Party Down returns for a third season in February, and it’s bringing back stars Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally, Martin Starr, and Ryan Hansen. The third season of the show is set to run for six episodes, and will start Feb. 24 on Starz.

If you’re not sure whether you have access to Starz, or how to get it, here’s a full guide on finding season 3 of Party Down:

When does the Party Down revival come out?

The first episode of Party Down season 3 will be released on Feb. 24, at 10 p.m. ET on Starz and the Starz app. The series will air one episode a week for six weeks to conclude its revival season.

How to watch Party Down seasons 1 and 2

Party Down’s first two seasons are streaming in a number of places, including Starz. But if you want to catch up somewhere else, both seasons are on Hulu, and you watch the first episode free and then buy individual episodes on Amazon Prime Video or the Roku Channel.

How to watch the Party Down revival

Party Down’s third season will be available exclusively on Starz. Starz is a premium cable channel and an optional add-on for most cable services, as well as online TV alternatives like YouTube TV. If you’re more into the streaming route, or just don’t have cable, you can subscribe to Starz and watch on web browsers or on services like Roku, Apple TV, iOS, or Android.

Is Starz free?

No, it isn’t. But you can sign up for a seven-day free trial, or take the option to get three months of the service for $5.