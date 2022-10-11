Where to watch Barbarian on streaming, release date

Zach Cregger’s horror film Barbarian is coming to streaming services just in time for Halloween.

The movie will be released on Oct. 25 on HBO Max. The digital release will happen alongside a 4k Ultra HD release, which will include bonus scenes, behind-the-scenes footage, and additional commentary, per Variety.

Barbarian follows Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell), a young woman who arrives at an Airbnb in the outskirts of Detroit only to discover that the rental has already been booked by a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård). After considering the options, Tess decides to spend the night, and eventually finds a dark secret lurking within the house.

Formerly of the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U’ Know, this marks Zach Cregger’s directorial debut. In The Hamden Journal’s Barbarian review, we noted that the movie is about the horror of discovering “where your sympathies ultimately lie,” and it’s best viewed by someone who doesn’t know what’s coming (so maybe avoid spoilers until then).

If you’re wondering what to stream on HBO Max in the meantime, The Hamden Journal has got you covered: Every day in October, we’re rolling out a new horror movie recommendation in our 31 Days of Horror countdown. If you’re looking for a break from horror before diving into Barbarian, we’ve also curated the best movies and HBO Max originals you can stream on the service today.