Where to preorder the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: how to preorder

Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup just got a whole lot brighter. Like last spring, the tech giant recently announced that its latest smartphones will now come in a new color: yellow. The bright colorway will only be available for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, not the Pro models, which was the case when Apple debuted the green colorway last year.

Aside from the new look, the phones don’t come with any changes. They still offer the same A15 Bionic chipset and feature set, which includes newer features like car crash detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite. The iPhone 14 Plus remains the larger of the two, with its 6.7-inch screen and longer battery life. The phones are just a little more vibrant and join other shades in Apple’s lineup, including black, blue, purple, white, and red.

Although they won’t be available until March 14th, you can already preorder the mustard-yellow phones from Apple and other retailers we’ve listed below. Some carriers are even offering ways to save on the new device, which we’ve also detailed here.

Right now, you can preorder the yellow iPhone 14 unlocked from Apple starting at $799. The 128GB model will run you $799, while the 256GB and 512GB models will run you $899 and $1,099, respectively. You can also preorder the yellow iPhone 14 from various retailers, albeit locked into a carrier. Verizon and T-Mobile customers can reserve it at Best Buy, while AT&T customers can preorder the phone from Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.