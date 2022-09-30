Where to play Assassin’s Creed games for ‘free’

A massive live-service hub. Four new games on the horizon. A TV show literally no one asked for. Yes, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series is having something of a moment, the sort that begets retrospection — and, perhaps, an inclination to play (or replay) key entries in the series.

In September, The Hamden Journal decreed Assassin’s Creed Origins — the 2017 romp through ancient Egypt that totally altered how these games fundamentally work — as the undisputed pinnacle of the series. Feedback to that column largely fell into one of two camps: “I agree” (the objectively correct response) or “Hold up. Assassin’s Creed Origins is on Game Pass?”

Indeed, Assassin’s Creed has a significant presence on the games-on-demand services du jour. Naturally, most of the series, save for Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, is on Ubisoft’s own Ubisoft Plus service. (Ubisoft Plus is limited to PC users for the time being. In January, Ubisoft announced it would bring the service to Xbox at an unspecified future date.) Ubisoft Plus typically costs $15 a month, but it currently has a free trial running through Oct. 10. Just don’t forget to disable the auto-renew!

A handful of the more recent, RPG-inspired entries are part of the library of Microsoft’s incandescently popular Xbox Game Pass program ($10 a month). More still are included in Sony’s revamped PS Plus service, though they’re only accessible if you’re signed up for the “Extra” ($15 a month, $100 a year) or “Premium” ($18 a month, $120 a year) tiers. Here’s the full list.