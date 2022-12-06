Where to find the Elemental Rods in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

In order to explore the Abbey in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you must first obtain the Words of Power. You can call on Atum with the second Word of Power, which allows you to reveal hidden objects around you. But first, you must locate all of the elemental rods, which can be tricky to find. Keep along with our guide to find each elemental rod and unlock the power of Atum.

Elemental Rods

Water Rod

Image credit: Firaxis Games/2K Games

Head to the pool, which is beside the Yard of the Abbey. Search under the bridge to find the Water Rod.

Air Rod

Image credit: Firaxis Games/2K Games

Travel to Agatha’s Altar on the southwest side of the Abbey grounds. Head under the archway and open the door using the first Word of Power. Hug the left wall, which will lead you to the Air Rod.

Earth Rod

Image credit: Firaxis Games/2K Games

Make your way to the Hunter’s Folly at the southeast side of the Abbey grounds. Open the door in between the two statues using the first Word of Power. Collect the Earth Rod inside.

Fire Rod

Image credit: Firaxis Games/2K Games

Head to the chapel, which is at the bottom of the Abbey. Grab the Fire Rod on the pedestal.

Placement of Elemental Rods

Image credit: Firaxis Games/2K Games

Return to Agatha’s Altar. Place the elemental rods in their respective pedestals according to the image above. Obtain the Moon Seal.

Unlocking the Power of Atum

Image credit: Firaxis Games/2K Games