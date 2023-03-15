Where to buy Zelda amiibo for Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda amiibo are some of the toughest ones to find. But it’s possible that Nintendo may restock several Zelda-themed figures ahead of the May 12 launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch. As spotted by Amiibo News, big-box retailers like Best Buy have begun to add placeholders for certain amiibo figures.

Like in Breath of the Wild, amiibo play a role in the forthcoming Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo has confirmed that tapping a Zelda-themed amiibo on your Switch will change the look of Link’s paraglider, with a different design depending on the figure. The game’s site confirms you can receive other in-game items, too.

Nintendo hasn’t confirmed whether every Zelda amiibo (there are a lot of them) will yield a cosmetic upgrade for the glider, or if only certain ones can. So, for now, we’re focused on helping you buy the ones that Nintendo has promised can deliver special Tears of the Kingdom integration. We’ll be adding links to retailers who have stock available, with pricier alternatives in case you’re willing to pay any price to get your hands on them.

Link (Majora’s Mask) amiibo

Best Buy currently lists this amiibo as “coming soon,” with a May 12 release date — the same day when Tears of the Kingdom will release in the United States. It’s currently not available for pre-order. It is, however, available for three times its usual price at Amazon, in case you don’t want to wait.

Image: Nintendo

Link (Tears of the Kingdom) amiibo

This figure is listed as “coming soon,” also with a May 12 release date at Best Buy. It will be $15.99, and while it’s not yet available for pre-order at Best Buy, you can pre-order it through GameStop and at Target.

Image: Nintendo

Zelda and Loftwing (Skyward Sword) amiibo

This $24.99 amiibo is readily available at Best Buy, GameStop, and at Amazon, so you can pick it up right now.

Image: Nintendo

Link: Rider (Breath of the Wild) amiibo

This amiibo isn’t in stock at major U.S. retailers, at least for its usual retail price. However, Amazon has it in stock for about $36.