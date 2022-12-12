Where to buy the PS5 – The The Hamden Journal

Getting a PlayStation 5 no longer has to be an uphill battle. Thanks to the increased availability of Sony’s next-gen console, there are multiple options for bringing home a PS5. While availability is sometimes limited to bundles that come packaged with a game, this is still a great opportunity to bring home a console relatively stress-free. We’re keeping a lookout across the web to find where, when, and how you can buy either the PS5 (with a disc drive) or the PS5 Digital Edition, as well as any bundles that are not price surged.

Demand for this console is still high, with no guarantees that inventory will remain available for long. Nevertheless, we’ll do our best to keep this article updated with the latest in-stock alerts and tell you where to look.

Where can I buy a PS5 right now?

If you’re looking to take a PS5 home today, your best bet is springing for the God of War Ragnarök bundle. The $559.99 bundle packages the disc-based version of the PlayStation 5 with a digital copy of the excellent God of War Ragnarök. Right now, it’s available direct from Sony and PC Richards, as well as in-store at Best Buy, Target, and Walmart locations.

$ 560 This PlayStation 5 bundle comes packages the disc-based version of the PS5 with a digital copy of God of War Ragnarök, a title exclusive to Sony’s hardware.

Most major retailers restock consoles and bundles both online and in physical stores on an intermittent basis, but availability can fluctuate based on your local store. It’s important to note that some retailers won’t ship your console, too, so make sure the store you select is within a reasonable distance if you’re planning to pick one up. You’ll also need a verified account with these retailers in order to check out.

Restock events can happen at any time. Additionally, retailers like Best Buy are combatting the demand for this console by restricting access to Totaltech members. A similar program is in place for Walmart Plus members, with premium members getting the first stab at fresh stock. If you’re trying to go through Amazon to get a console, you’ll have to sign up for an invitation first, but you don’t need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of said process. Being a member doesn’t guarantee that you’ll get a console, though it can potentially improve your odds.

Opting for a bundle that includes games like God of War Ragnarök and Horizon Forbidden West is a perfectly viable option for getting a console without having to pay a premium. Bundles are made available through the PlayStation Direct store and other retailers, with new bundles becoming available alongside the release of new PlayStation exclusives. Whether it’s due to their higher price or that they’re packaged with a game someone may not want, bundles tend to sell out less quickly than standalone consoles.

Below, we’ve collected the PS5 landing pages for various retailers if you want to check the available stock for standalone consoles or bundles.

Every PS5 comes with one DualSense controller. You can use the DualShock 4 controller, but it’ll only work when you’re playing PS4 games on the next-gen console. Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The The Hamden Journal

What accessories do I need to buy for the PS5?

The PlayStation 5 includes all the basic things you need to get started (minus the games, of course). However, you might want to consider picking up a few additional accessories if you’re looking to get the most out of your new console.

First, there’s the controller. Every PS5 includes one DualSense Wireless Controller, but there are a few benefits to owning at least one additional controller, such as if you plan to play local co-op games with a friend or family member. Or, if you’re like us and want to keep playing your game but don’t want to be tethered to the charging cable, a second controller lets you continue playing while the other charges.

$ 69 The controller designed for the PS5, featuring adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and haptic feedback technologies.

Sony’s official gaming headphones are a fantastic way to experience the spatial audio of the PlayStation 5. The Pulse 3D sports a clean, minimalist aesthetic and is still one of our favorite gaming headsets thanks to its comfortable fit and solid sound quality.

$ 99 Sony’s own wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the PS5’s 3D audio effect and also works on the PS4.

The PS5 HD Camera is a neat accessory for people interested in using their PS5 to livestream video games or broadcast their gameplay with friends. It includes dual 1080p lenses and allows you to remove the background of your camera’s feed and replace it with something else.

$ 60 Sony’s PlayStation 5 HD Camera records and streams 1080p and has a built-in stand for mounting above or below your TV. With the PS5’s software, you can also crop or remove your background for picture-in-picture streams.

We strongly recommend subscribing to PlayStation Plus if you have not already done so; outside of taking advantage of some online gaming functionalities, PlayStation Plus provides a ton of additional incentives, most notably PS5 owners have access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a digital library of some of the most impactful titles to release on the PS4. The service has changed substantially since it launched and now offers tiered memberships with different pricing.

An annual membership to PlayStation Plus Essential, the lowest tier, costs $59.99 and provides you with free games each month, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saved games, and access to the PlayStation Plus Collection on the PS5. A year of PlayStation Plus Extra, on the other hand, will run you $99.99 and grants you all the Essential benefits, in addition to even more free games by way of the PlayStation Game Catalog.

At the top of the heap, we have PlayStation Plus Premium, which costs $119.99 for an annual subscription. It offers all of the same benefits as lower tiers but provides access to the PlayStation Classics catalog, in addition to the ability to stream games to your PC and mobile devices. Premium subscribers also get the perk of game trials for eligible titles, allowing for time-limited access to games for free.

$ 60 A membership to PlayStation Plus allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store.

The PS5 comes with 825GB of storage out of the box but is compatible with a variety of M.2 SSDs if you need more space. There’s no shortage of M.2 SSDs on the market, but they can vary wildly in terms of their performance. Also, not all M.2 SSDs come packaged with a heatsink, which is necessary if you’re planning to use this drive with your PS5. Here are a couple of options we can recommend based on their performance and price point.

$ 120 Samsung’s 980 Pro is a fast PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD that’s capable of sequential read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s. These specs make it a great choice for a modern PCIe 4.0-equipped PC or for a PS5.

$ 150 The WD Black SN850 is one of the fastest M.2 drives around, with a sequential read speed of up to 7,000MB/s and a write speed of up to 4,100MB/s. It can perform best in a PC that has a PCIe 4.0 motherboard or in a PS5.